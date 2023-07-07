MIULEE

Outdoor Water-resistant Pillow Inserts

$30.99 $23.99

OUTDOOR & WATER RESISTANT PILLOW INSERTS: these pillow inserts are suitable for patio furniture outdoors due to the waterproof covers of pillow inserts OUTDOOR DECORATIONS: waterproof pillow inserts could be used as a decorative pillows for your chair near the swimming pool or in the garden. Fillers are made of great 7D fiber, better than common filler. Well-filled so it can keep the shape brilliantly. PACKAGE: four pieces of 18x18 inches white pillow inserts. Because it's made by hand, there may be an error of 1-2cm. WARM HINT: For optimal use, please gently tap to fully fluff up or put them in the dryer for 10 minutes to get it back to its normal full fluffy shape. For best using feeling, the pillow insert is recommended for 16x16 inch pillow cover