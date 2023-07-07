FDW

Outdoor Table With Tempered Glass

$79.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

【Good Quality】Outdoor table’s build quality is good and sturdy, makes a good versatile table.Patio dining table is made of strong tempered glass and a powder coating that is resistant to rust.The double steel ring of the table makes the outdoor dining table not easy to shake and more stable. 【Easy To Clean】Patio table’s smooth surface is an effective way to let water drop.Wiping with a cloth can easily remove stains on the patio dining table.The grease and coffee stains on the outdoor dining table take only a few minutes to clean. 【Easy To Assemble】You just put the legs on the patio table.The patio table with umbrella hole is ready to use in about fifteen minutes. The outdoor dining table that even a very old person could easily complete and perhaps enjoy some fun craft time with the family. 【Special Design】The outdoor table is made of 5mm toughened glass and can hold 176 pounds.The patio dining table uses 1mm pipe material for better stability.The patio table with umbrella hole can be used with an umbrella to enjoy the cool while working or relaxing. 【Beautiful】Patio table totally changed the look of your deck and you will love the reinforcement for the umbrella.This is the perfect size patio dining table for a small deck or patio.You will going to enjoy it for a long time and anyone use this outdoor dining table will loved it. Comfortably allows four people to eat, read or even work poolside.You can using the table, with an umbrella to shield some of your plants on the patio from the afternoon sun. It is an attractive table.The best gift for your girlfriend and family. Dining Bistro Table patio furniture outdoor furniture outdoor table patio table outdoor dining table balcony table patio table with umbrella hole patio dining table outdoor coffee tables for patio patio table replacement glass outdoor umbrella table