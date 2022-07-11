Fab Habitat

Versatile outdoor rugs - 100% premium recycled plastic tubes are tightly woven to create a plastic rug perfect to use as a patio rug, or on decks, camping trips, and RVs. Safe to use with pets and kids as a playroom rug Waterproof rug - These durable rugs for outdoors do not absorb moisture, are stain resistant and are easy to clean with a hose. UV resistant for long lasting colors and comes with 1 - year warranty Easy to store and carry - Rugs are rolled without folds or creases for an elegant look. Elastic bands are included for easy storage. Sizes 4' x 6', 5' x 8' & 6' x 9' come with an eco-friendly carrier bag Sustainable - The only outdoor rugs with GoodWeave certification which mean our rugs are child-labor free. Made from recycled plastic and they are also recyclable, making them better for the planet Reversible - The subtle shift of the reversed pattern gives you two equally beautiful rugs in one. Note: colors & size may vary from image(s) due to manufacturing limitations