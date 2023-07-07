LOKATSE HOME

Outdoor Round Iron Metal Dining Table

$169.99 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

STABLE CONSTRUCTION - Our outdoor dining table's materials is wrought iron that has long-term durability; rear leg design also guarantees the table steady preventing it leaning or inclining; the rustproof steel frame also can go through the test of time. It's a superior enjoyment presented. UMBRELLA HOLE DESIGN - This black and steel table has a hole design in middle for installing umbrella. The 2.04" umbrella hole fits most patio umbrellas which perfectly accommodate your umbrella. Not affected by hot and cold weather, take you into a relaxing holiday time. MODERN STYLE - This outdoor metal round table is looks stylish and beautiful for its modern design. Classic crossweave style combined with heavy duty construction work to create a classic, long-lasting, furniture piece. Presents beautiful and enjoyable vision experience. PRODUCT DIMENSION - Outdoor Black Dining Table: Φ42.1x28.3". Instructions can be downloaded from the page under the "Product information". SUPER SERVICE - With product assembly instructions, it can be completed in 15-30 minutes under normal circumstances. If there is any quality or delivery problem, please contact us freely. We try our best to provide the best service for you in our store.