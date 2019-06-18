Oniva

Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote

$29.76

Buy Now Review It

Morning dew, damp grass, and sand don't stand a chance against the the Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote by ONIVA - a Picnic Time brand, a cozy portable picnic blanket with a soft fleece topside and water-resistant underside that packs compactly into a carry tote with a shoulder strap and zippered security pocket. This Blanket measures 59 by 51 inches when open then folds up neatly into a small 13 by 10 by 4-inch tote with a zippered pocket in the flap. With 21 square feet of softness, this outdoor blanket seats the whole family, or doubles a personal poncho in a pop-up rainstorm! Backed by the Picnic Time Family of Brands BUILT TO LAST Lifetime Guarantee.