Summer Waves®

Outdoor Inflatable Deluxe Comfort Swimming Pool

$149.99 $119.99

4 PERSON POOL: Have a blast cooling off in the Summer Waves Deluxe Comfort Pool this summer. For family meetings or friends gathering in true comfort and style! DURABLE DESIGN: Splashing around will be infinitely more enjoyable in this deluxe inflatable pool features a unique, refined shape, comfort seats and pillow backrests. CUP HOLDERS: Put your favorite beverages in the cup holders, and call a family meeting in true comfort. EASY INSTALLATION: Quick and easy to inflate to have you enjoying your pool sooner SPECIFICATIONS: Dimensions (L x W x D): 105 x 105 x 26 inches; Requires filter: No; Accessories included: Repair patch Have a blast cooling off in the Summer Waves Deluxe Comfort Pool this summer. Splashing around will be infinitely more enjoyable in this deluxe inflatable pool features a unique, refined shape, comfort seats and pillow backrests. Put your favorite beverages in the cup holders, and call a family meeting in true comfort. “Disclaimer: Please review your HOA rules and restrictions before purchasing this product. Not all housing agencies permit private above-ground pools”