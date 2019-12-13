KitSound

Outdoor Freestanding Bluetooth Speaker

Details The versatile bluetooth speaker every outdoor space needs. With a natural wood effect finish and up to eight hours of play time, the Outdoor Freestanding Bluetooth Speaker is a game changer for every outdoor get together. For more information, refer to the user manual Eight hours of play time Connects with device via AUX cord or Bluetooth pairing Removable stake 360 degree audio LED light ring Built-in track controls Made in China