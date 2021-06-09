Alvantor

Outdoor Automatic Pop-up Sun Shelter

$75.99

Enjoy your own shady, cosy and private spacy in beach or park with Alvantor Beach Canopy. This automatic pop up hub system sun shelter is made with polyester fabric and UV 50+ protection. There are 3 giant mesh windows on the side of the tent that offers the perfect air ventilation. And drawing the curtains to keep privacy every where! It also applies to kids play in the yard, enjoy shade beside the pool, picnic in the park, enjoy nap time in the backyard and take it on a hiking. This hub beach tent has plenty of space and fold compact for easy transport.