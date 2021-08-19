Patagonia

Out Yonder Coat

Comfortable coat inspired by and ready for outdoor travel Synthetic insulation provides low-profile warmth in all conditions Torso and core made up of a recycled wool blend for comfy warmth Cotton canvas at sleeves and yoke boosts durability where it counts Drawcord waist lets you adjust your fit how you want to Ample pocket storage keeps trail maps and hiking snacks close by Slightly extended length delivers extra coverage in cold weather Eco-friendly construction uses sustainable practices Item #PAT032G Learn more