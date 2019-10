Origins

Out Of Trouble 10 Minute Mask To Rescue Problem Skin

$26.00 $13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

When skin is too-slick skin or when more pressing problems start to pop up, it's Origins to the rescue to keep skin out of trouble. Nature's trouble-shooters, including super-absorbent zinc oxide and sulfur, calming camphor and skin-sloughing salicylic acid, rapidly respond to problem skin's plight with a three-part plan: sop up oily shine, slough off sticky, dead cells and sweep away irksome debris.