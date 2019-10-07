SOREL

Out ‘n About™ Puffy Boot

PUFFY WARMTH With puffy comfort, and insulated warmth, this red boot is winter-ready. Featuring 200g insulation, EVA footbed for comfort, and waterproof bootie construction for ultimate winter protection. UPPER: Waterproof nylon upper. Microfleece lining. Waterproof bootie construction. FOOTBED: Die cut PU-like EVA footbed with microfleece topcover. INSULATION: 200g insulation. MIDSOLE: Vulcanized rubber. OUTSOLE: Handcrafted vulcanized herringbone outsole. Vulcanized rubber compound for wet traction. HEEL HEIGHT: 1 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 2 1/4 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 3 3/4 in. BOOT SHAFT CIRCUMFRENCE: N/A Measurements based on size 7. Style # 1869931