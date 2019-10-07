SOREL

Out ‘n About™ Plus Conquest Boot

$130.00

CONQUER THE RAIN Fully waterproof and ready for the city, this boot will be your go-to outfit maker. Featuring waterproof full-grain leather and seam-sealed construction, you’ll stay dry wherever you go. The microfleece lining and EVA footbed keep you comfortable and walking on while the rubber sole provides no-slip grip. UPPER: Available in waterproof full grain leather (1869941) or waterproof suede (1876951 & 1876971). Faux fur collar (1876951 &1869941) or felt collar (1876971). Microfleece lining. Seam-sealed waterproof construction. FOOTBED: Removable EVA footbed with mircofleece topcover. INSULATION: N/A MIDSOLE: Vulcanized rubber. OUTSOLE: Handcrafted vulcanized herringbone outsole. Vulcanized rubber compound for wet traction. HEEL HEIGHT: 3/4 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 3/4 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 4 1/4 in. BOOT SHAFT CIRCUMFRENCE: N/A Measurements based on size 7. Style # 1869941