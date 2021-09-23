Cold Picnic

Out In Palm Springs

High-low pile hand tufted rug 100% TEX New Zealand wool yarn on 100% cotton woven backing We recently relaunched our Hand Tufted Rugs in 100% Tex wool, which is comprised of only the longest and finest fibers of New Zealand wool (think of it as New Zealand wool yarn’s greatest hits). Due to its fineness Tex yarn takes color with more vibrancy and sheds much less than other wool hand tufted rugs. Pile height ranges from ½”-¾” available in sizes 2x3’, 4x6’, 6x9’ (for larger sizes, please visit our Custom Rug section)