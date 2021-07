Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Yin & Yang Cycling Shorts

£19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0142341879886; Color Code: 018 Seamless cycling shorts by Out From Under. Made from a comfortable and ribbed fabrication Ft. a high-rise and Yin and Yang motif. Only at UO. Content + Care - 57% Polyamide, 38% Polyester, 5% Elastane - Machine wash