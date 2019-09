Out From Under

Out From Under Teresa Tie-front Bodysuit

$34.00 $26.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 46053476 ; Color Code: 001 Sweetly retro bodysuit by Out From Under for vintage vibes all summer. Ribbed bodysuit with cap sleeves, high-cut legs and plunging neckline with a tie accent at the front. Exclusive to UO. Content + Care - Cotton, rayon, spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model wears size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 20" - Length: 13"