Out From Under

Modern Love Corset

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 57537995; Color Code: 021 Irresistible Out From Under corset made from a body-hugging stretch fabric with a fitted bodice and underwire cups. Decorated with lace detailing for a romantic finish and topped with adjustable spaghetti straps and hook-and-eye back closures. ** Content + Care** - 82% Nylon, 18% elastane - Lace: 87% Nylon, 13% elastane - Hand wash - Imported