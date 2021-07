Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Markie Seamless Ribbed Cami

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0140341878888; Color Code: 011 Steal from the boys with this sporty-cool seamless rib knit bra by Out From Under. Featuring a scoop neck with tank top straps and scooped v-back, finished with a stretchy elastic bust band. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 85% Modal, 11% polyamide, 4% spandex - Hand wash