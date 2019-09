Out From Under

Out From Under Markie Seamless Ribbed Bra

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Absolutely essential seamless rib knit bra by Out From Under. Featuring a deep scoop neck with adjustable tank straps + finished with a stretchy elastic bust band. Made with a seamless knitting technology that produces garments that appear small and are specially engineered to stretch to the perfect fit. Construction provides a smooth look, all-day comfort and a fit individualized to you.