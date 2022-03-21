Out From Under

Out From Under Lovestruck Lace Corset

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 63396873; Color Code: 001 So simple and sweet, you’ll have everyone lovestruck in this versatile corset by Out From Under. With lace overlays, a square neckline, A-line waist and structured boning, it creates definition and lovely lines for any look. Complete with thick adjustable straps and a five-piece hook-and-eye closure. Content + Care - 83% Nylon, 17% elastane - Front lining: 95% viscose, 5% elastane -Back lining: 90% nylon, 10% elastane - Hand wash - Imported