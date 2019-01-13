Out From Under

Product Sku: 47108535 ; Color Code: 005 Essential fleece-lined tights to add an extra layer of warmth without the extra bulk. Thick polyester + spandex knit thats soft and opaque. Mid-rise and full-length silhouette topped with a stretchy waistband for smooth, seamless comfort. Content + Care - Polyester, spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - S/M: 410-56 (90-130lbs) - M/L: 56-510 (130-160lbs)