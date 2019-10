Alex & Ani

Ouroboros Necklace Charm

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex & Ani

Use the ALEX AND ANI polishing cloth regularly to effectively clean your jewelry. Always store jewelry separately; on a tube, in a box or in an anti-tarnish pouch (precious jewelry only). Always remove jewelry before swimming, bathing, doing household chores, or using abrasive cleaners. Apply beauty products such as perfume, hairspray or deodorant before wearing jewelry as certain chemicals in these products may damage the finish.