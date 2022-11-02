Oura Ring

Horizon Gen3

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oura Ring

A true engineering breakthrough The Oura Ring may be small, but it is mighty. The most stylish wearable on the market is jam-packed with features, accuracy, and innovation. More Accurate From the Finger The finger is the ideal source of accurate heart rate data, more sensitive to movement, and more accurate across all skin tones. Long Battery Life Up to 7 days battery life. Fast charging gives you a full charge in just 20-80 minutes. Research-Grade Sensors Monitoring your sleep, activity, recovery, temperature, heart rate, stress, and more — with precise accuracy. Award-Winning Design 24/7 comfort, ultra-lightweight, water resistant, and durable. Oura's timeless ring design works for any occasion, for work out to night out.