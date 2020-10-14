Ouidad

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

$50.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Tight curls’ worst enemy is dryness — and the resulting tangles that can take over the better part of your head if you're not careful. That means the right conditioner is key to prevent dry hair and ensure you don't stress about annoying snags. That's where our supremely hydrating formula for curly hair comes into play. The Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner from Ouidad infuses curls with healthy moisture to prevent frizzy hair and make detangling a breeze, so your tight curls are more manageable to style. Nourishing botanicals and vitamins in our hydrating formula enhance the moisture of your hair from within to maximize natural curl definition and shine. Our hydrating Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner includes Algae Extract and Wheat Amino Acids help to seal hair's cuticle, locking in the moisture curls need — without the heaviness they don't. Curls are left soft and supple with buoyant bounce. Pair with a Ouidad shampoo and our other products for curly hair to maximize your results. Cleanse curls with Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo. Rinse, then apply conditioner in sections and comb through hair using a wide-tooth comb to detangle. Start at the ends of hair and work up toward the scalp. Leave conditioner in hair for three minutes. Rinse, and style as usual. Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Glycerin, Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Echinacea Purpurea Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Algae Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Wheat Amino Acids, Amodimethicone, Octoxynol-40, Isolaureth-6, Keratin Amino Acids, Linoleamidopropyl Ethyldimonium Ethosulfate, Dimethyl Lauramine Isostearate, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Fragrance (Parfum), Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone. Brand Story Ouidad is the original curl expert with one iconic idea — let curls be curls. For over 30 years, we’ve per