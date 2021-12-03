Frenchie

Frenchie Oui Oui Wipes are naturally hypoallergenic personal cleansing wipes, created with love.Whether you’ve just had sex (good for you), finished at the gym or it’s period time, our wipes are designed for use anywhere on the body and keep you fresh on-the-go.Made from 100% Biodegradable Bamboo, Water and soothing Aloe Vera, our wipes are infused with the anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal qualities of Australian native botanicals.These multi-tasking wipes are safe-to-use whenever you need and each wipe is formulated to help maintain a natural pH balance and healthy skin from head to toe.