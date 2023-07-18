Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Oud Satin Mood Edp

The MECCA view: Recalling the scent of the rarest and most decadent oud wood, this opulent oriental fragrance envelops the wearer in a warm, comforting cocoon of natural oud, rose, benzoin, violet and vanilla. Shimmering, voluptuous and sure to turn heads. Fragrance notes: Oud, rose, benzoin, violet and vanilla. Pair it with: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Silk Mood Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Body Butter