Byredo

Oud Immortel

The MECCA view: Fall into the depth of Oud, a toasted woody note spiked with the elegance of rosewood to heighten its clean finish. This dark wood, Oud holds a complex fragrance, resembling few or no other natural ingredients. This fragrance is the culmination of cool floral meets the strength of tobacco leaves and heady patchouli. A light yet intoxicating fragrance, that's an ideal winter warmer or summer blend. Fragrance notes: Lemoncello, incense, cardamom, patchouli, papyrus, Brazilian rosewood, tobacco leaves and moss. Pair it with: BYREDO Woods Candle BYREDO Hand Wash Vetyver BYREDO Suede Hand Lotion