Ouai Treatment Masque. Repair And Restore Hair With The Deeply Moisturizing Hair Masque.

OUAI TREATMENT MASQUE. A rich and effective mask that will leave hair feeling smoother, softer and stronger after just one treatment. It heals split ends and makes hair more resistant to future damage. LIKE A VIRGIN HAIR. Whether you've got straight, wavy, curly or coiled hair, the Treatment Masque repairs it all. Apply evenly on all hair and comb through with fingers. Leave on for up to ten minutes and rinse. Use daily for super coarse or dry hair. OUAI (or "way") means yes in that casual, Parisian way. We believe in effortless routines and good for you ingredients. Haircare customized to your hair type to nourish, strengthen and condition. Giving you the confidence to win life your OUAI. INGREDIENTS THAT GET THE JOB DONE. All OUAI products are carefully crafted to cut styling time and nourish your hair health. We put the good stuff in and leave the bad stuff out, without ever sacrificing quality. We are always trying to do better for the planet. FOR REAL LIFE, FOR REAL PEOPLE. Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin had used every product on the market but couldn't find a brand she or her friends could relate to. OUAI offers luxury products at affordable prices that are user friendly — no glam squad needed.