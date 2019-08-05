Ouai

Ouai Smooth Shampoo 300ml

Achieve ultra-sleek locks with the OUAI Smooth Shampoo; an award-winning cleanser developed specifically to meet the needs of unruly, frizz prone hair. Utilising OUAI’s ‘Smart Technology Complex’, the shampoo thoroughly cleanses each fiber, whilst replenishing hair’s moisture levels. Simply lather into wet hair and the colour-protecting shampoo envelops locks in a blend of hair-loving ingredients that work to smooth and care for all hair types. Enriched with a reviving aroma, which combines Italian Lemon, White Musk and Jasmine, the calming shampoo guarantees to leave locks fragrant, frizz-free and visibly healthier. Free from parabens and sulphates. Not tested on animals.