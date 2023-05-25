Ouai

Ouai Melrose Place Candle

$63.36

From hair stylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin, OUAI Haircare marries luxury with fine fragrances, nourishing ingredients and an infinitely Instagrammable aesthetic. Since first making waves in the hair care space, the brand has branched out into the world of personal and home fragrance — and we can’t get enough of the results. In the Melrose Place Candle, our favourite rosey perfume from the brand is transformed into a luxe candle that will gently scent your home (while also gaining you major ‘cool points’ from any visitors!).