Ouai

Hair Oil

$32.00 $25.60

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Treat your hair to the nourishing and protective properties of OUAI Hair Oil, a multi-tasking solution that works to smoothen frizz and seal split ends; developed by celebrity hair stylist, Jen Atkin. Infused with a cocktail of African Galanga, Ama and Asian Borage oils, the formula softens and tames your hair, controlling frizz whilst imparting mirror-like shine. The hair oil’s protective properties keep hair safe during heat styling and it expertly preserves colour vitality for long-lasting, salon-fresh locks. Free from parabens and phthalates. No animal testing.