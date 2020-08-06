Bodum

Ottoni Electric Water Kettle, 34 Oz, Stainless Steel

The inner wall of the Bodum Ottoni is made of Stainliess steel, the true reference that quality and design are aligned perfectly. Features an indicator light that will visually provide the information when the item is operating. The Kettle features Automatic shut-off for safety when the water has reached a boil. 34 Oz. Capacity. If design, good looking and quality are what you are looking for in a water kettle, the Bodum Ottoni is the model that you need. Saving time in your daily routine is one of the most important things nowadays. The Bodum Ottoni will not only give you the best features you require in a water kettle but at the same time will make you very proud to be awarded this elegant and luxurious model. Perfect to be displayed in your kitchen so everyone can see it!