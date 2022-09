Free People | Free People

Ottoman Slouchy Tunic

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 36521532; Color Code: 012 Fit: For a more tailored fit, size down. Heavy knit ribbed tunic sweater featured in a slouchy, oversized fit. Stretchy fabric Sleek mock neck Care/Import Hand Wash Cold or Dry Clean Import Measurements for size Small Bust: 56.0 in Length: 27.0 in Sleeve Length: 14.0 in