Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Joseph

Ottis Cotton-blend Coat

$1572.50$3145.00
At Net-A-Porter
Seen on the runway, this classic 'Ottis' coat is made from structured cotton-blend that beautifully holds its oversized shape. Layer it over a checked suit or top-to-toe denim, like we did in our Fall '17 campaign.
Featured in 1 story
35 On-Sale Winter Pieces You Can Buy (& Wear) Now
by Erin Cunningham