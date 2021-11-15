Princeton Architectural Press

Celebrate the bold, modern, and colorful art of the Otomi in the Otomi Journal. Vibrant patterns leap off the page with fully embossed designs that mimic the raised texture of the traditional embroidery of the Otomi people, who are indigenous to central Mexico. Illustrations adorn the blue-lined pages of the Otomi Journal for a pop of inspiration as you write. The journal includes a historical description of Otomi embroidery, which is both a current trend and an enduring art form.