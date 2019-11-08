Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
& Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
& Other Stories & Giorgia Lupi’s New Collab Celebrates Women In Science
£239.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Oversized Polka Dot Down Puffer Coat
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Wool-mix Shirt Jacket
$190.00
from
COS
BUY
Topshop
Blue Cropped Faux Fur Coat
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Reversible Down Jacket
$149.90
$139.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Madewell
Estate Cocoon Coat
$328.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from & Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
& Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
Embroidered Wool Turtleneck Bodysuit
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
Sheer Embroidered Tulle Midi Dress
£120.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
Silk Puff Sleeve Printed Blouse
£120.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi
Geometric Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Outerwear
COS
Wool-mix Shirt Jacket
$190.00
from
COS
BUY
Topshop
Blue Cropped Faux Fur Coat
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Reversible Down Jacket
$149.90
$139.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Gap
Sherpa-lined Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
$98.00
$59.00
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted