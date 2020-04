Flora Nikrooz Sleepwear

Othela Satin Wrap Robe

$78.00 $32.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A classic satin charmeuse cover robe with a lace trim adds smooth comfort and feminine charm to your wardrobe. Collarless. Long sleeves. Front tie closure. Solid colorway. Lace trim. Approx. 23" length (size S). Imported