Institut Esthederm

Osmoclean High Tolerance Make Up Remover

£21.50

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

Institut Esthederm Osmoclean High Tolerance Make Up Remover is a dual phase formula which effectively removes all traces of waterproof eye and lip makeup. Developed specifically for sensitive eyes and fragile lips, Osmoclean High Tolerance Make Up Remover works in perfect harmony with the skin to perfectly remove all traces of makeup including the most stubborn waterproof formulas. Sure to become a daily staple in your evening skincare regime to ensure your face is fresh as a daisy before going to bed, Osmoclean High Tolerance Make Up Remover has a high performance formula which preserves the fragile balance of the eye contour and maintains a youthful appearance. Tip: For optimal effectiveness use in conjunction with Cellular Water.