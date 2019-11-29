Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The North Face
‘osito’ Fleece Jacket
$99.00
$74.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Zip-front jacket in a plush, lofty furry fleece is cozy and casual.
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Sportswear Windrunner Jacket
$110.00
$65.97
from
Nike
BUY
Kirundo
Kirundo Shaggy Pullover
$29.99
$18.84
from
Amazon
BUY
Levi's
Ex Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker
$98.00
$58.80
from
Zappos
BUY
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Plus Size Faux-fur-lined Down Coat
$350.00
$174.99
from
Macy's
BUY
More from The North Face
The North Face
'osito' Fleece Jacket
$99.00
$74.25
from
Nordstrom
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Puffer Jacket
$249.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
The North Face
Thermoball Water Resistant Jacket
$249.00
$166.83
from
Nordstrom
BUY
The North Face
Insulated Reversible Vest
$98.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Outerwear
Nike
Sportswear Windrunner Jacket
$110.00
$65.97
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Puffer Jacket Nikelab Collection
$320.00
$239.97
from
Nike
BUY
Kirundo
Kirundo Shaggy Pullover
$29.99
$18.84
from
Amazon
BUY
Gap
The Upcycled Puffer
$168.00
$84.00
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted