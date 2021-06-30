OSEA

OSEA's Blemish Balm is a sheer, fast-absorbing moisturiser that clarifies to promote an even skin tone. The secret lies in the synergy between three types of nutrient-rich seaweed and Tea Tree, Juniper, and Thyme essential oils. Together, these powerful ingredients calm and clarify simultaneously. The result provides balanced hydration to minimise shine for blemish-prone and combination skin. A proprietary trio of seaweeds (Gigartina, Macrocystis, Undaria), abundant in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, hydrates, nourishes and provides anti-aging benefits. Tea Tree, a naturally antibacterial essential oil known for its clarifying and purifying properties, helps support clear skin. White Thyme is rich in potent thymol to diminish appearance of blemishes and congestion on the surface of skin.