Lasko

Oscillating Tower Fan

$74.99 $63.75

【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Household Fan produces air flow at 1143 ft./min to keep you cool all day and night; With 3 adjustable speeds and a remote control, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices. 【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a slim and sturdy design fits beautifully into any home or office décor providing all-day cooling comfort. Portable and easy-to-assemble at only 15.5 lbs, this tower fan has a molded handle. 【OPTIMAL WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】While other fans promote 90 degrees of oscillation, we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with the perfect amount of oscillation, taking less time for the fan to oscillate, so you get to feel more of the breeze. 【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off during the day or night; A D31quiet nighttime setting automatically dims the LED and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully and stay cool. 【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA; Backed by our 1-yr manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, reliable fans to keep you cool at home. 3-speed oscillating tower fan Wind Curve profile and 42.5" height help maximize air distribution