Lasko

Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater For Home With Adjustable Thermostat

2 Quiet Settings - including high heat and low heat plus an Auto setting make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home or home office. With widespread oscillation this heater distributes warm air throughout the room Adjustable Thermostat - with digital display allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With an easy to read digital temperature display you can select a wide range of temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius Remote Control & Built-in Timer - allows you to adjust the heater's temperature, timer, oscillation and more from a distance. While the easy to program timer allows you to select 1 hour to 8 hours, in 1 hour intervals Built-in Safety Features - overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours Fully Assembled - allows you to take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater Warm up your home office, finished basement, bedroom or almost any other room in your home with Lasko’s ceramic space heater. Equipped with an elongated ceramic element and penetrating air velocity, this tower heater pushes warmth throughout the room. Fits neatly into tight spaces and includes a multi-function remote for convenience. Additional features include: 1500 watts of comforting warmth 3 quiet settings Adjustable thermostat and built-in timer Remote control E.T.L. listed