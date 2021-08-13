Orvis

Comfortfill-eco Couch Dog Bed

$189.00

At Orvis

The Shape: Couch Two stacked bolsters create more space for your dog to lean into, and refuse to cave in or flop over under your dog’s weight, increasing their sense of security and comfort The deep, removable cushion creates a supportive nook for your dog and is constructed to stay securely in place Piping along the bolster edges ensures that this bed will look great among your home furniture The Cushion: ComfortFill-Eco™ Our springy ComfortFill-Eco cushion, made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, refuses to flatten or clump A chambered liner prevents the fill from clumping and shifting This springy cushion is best for dogs who prefer to dig, burrow, and nest to get comfortable The entire bed is machine washable The Cover: Quilted Upholstery-Grade Fabric Durable, furniture-grade cover is quilted for extra comfort Easy care—simply unzip to remove and toss in your home washing machine