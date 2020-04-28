Best Friends By Sheri

Orthocomfort Deep Dish Cuddler

$27.95

Buy Now Review It

SUPPORTS BETTER SLEEP: Perfect for cats, small dogs and other pets up to 25lbs, our cozy beds treat your furry friend to the best! By providing warmth and a sense of security (with its high walls), each dog sofa bed promotes more restful sleep, supporting better health and behavior COZY & COMFORTABLE: From cuddling to sprawling, our luxury dog beds are flexible enough to accommodate any sleeping position! The high 12” rear bolster wall helps ease joint pain, while the 9” front delivers head, neck and extra orthopedic support DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE: Quick and easy to clean, pet owners will love that our dog mattresses feature a WATERPROOF bottom! Not only does this protect floors, but because these beds are machine washable and dryer-safe, excess hair and odors are a problem of the past PREMIUM QUALITY: Made with only pet-safe materials, you’ll rest assured knowing our puppy beds are completely non-toxic! Stuffed with virgin AirLOFT fibers, it keeps its loft for up to 3 times longer than the second-hand fibers found in most other pet beds SHOP RISK FREE: At Best Friends by Sheri, we care about the health and safety of your pet just as much as you do! If you have any problems or questions about our washable dog bed, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our world-class customer service team DESIGNED FOR ANIMALS, LOVED BY PET PARENTS! Cozy, warm and comfortable, a pet bed is a must-have for your four-legged friend. While many models promote better sleep, they become flat and uncomfortable the more your pet uses them. Whats worse, they hold odors and are impossible to clean. Show your pet some TLC with an OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler from Best Friends by Sheri! Measuring 20 long, 20 wide and high 9 tall, it can easily accommodate animals up to 25lbs and provides the sense of security they need in order to sleep deeply. Dogs, cats and even rabbits will enjoy the self-warming Sherpa, mimicking the comfort of a mothers fur while promoting better sleep, health and behavior. Our innovative design features a 12 rea