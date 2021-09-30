Diptyque

Orphéon Eau De Parfum 75ml

£125.00

During the 60's, Orpheon was the name of a late-night bar adjacent to the diptyque boutique on Boulevard Saint Germain. It was a place of encounter, where the three diptyque founders loved meeting friends, sharing anecdotes and exchanging views. To celebrate the 60 years of diptyque, the Maison reopen the doors of Orpheon with an Eau de Parfum designed to bring us back in the effervescent atmosphere of that era and vibrant place.