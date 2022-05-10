Diptyque

Orphéon Eau De Parfum 2.5 Oz.

$190.00

KEY NOTES: Tobacco smoke, tonka bean, cedarwood, juniper berries ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: Paris in the early '60s. The Saint-Germain quarter was alive with the rhythm of all-night sessions in jazz clubs and artistic encounters. People would discuss the world, dance and laugh in a warm atmosphere as vibrant as it was elegant ... Orphéon was one of the bars, filled with joyful effervescence, where the three founders of the nearby diptyque boutique liked to meet. Today, paying tribute to this era and to creative friendships, the bar is immortalized in the olfactory portrait that bears its name: Orphéon. Freeze frame: curls of tobacco smoke mingle with powdery trails of blusher, lingering on burnished wood. At the heart of the composition is the atmosphere of that unforgettable place, recognizable through the warmth of the tonka bean, the depth of cedar and the vivacity of juniper berries.