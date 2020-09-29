BHLDN

Featuring a subtle ivory pattern and elastic ear loops for a comfortable fit, this non-medical face covering is perfect for everyday use. This reusable mask can be disinfected or washed after each wear, minimizing your exposure and optimizing safety and ease for yourself and others. By Plum Pretty Sugar Please note that these masks are non-medical grade and are not intended for clinical use. The decision to use this mask is solely your own. The use of face masks is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19. We ask that you follow the latest advice of the CDC and your own health care professionals on how to best keep yourself safe. Please note that due to the nature of this product, all sales are final and cannot be returned or exchanged. Please view our complete return policy here. Style #58341595