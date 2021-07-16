Melody Maison

This Ornate Silver Dressing Table Triple Mirror would make a stylish home decor choice for lovers of silver decor or vintage style home accessories. This mirror would look fabulous on a vanity, dressing table or vanity table. Ideal for those who love make up due to its triple mirror design. Silver frame with in a stunning, ornate French look Beautiful detailing to the corners, perfect for a dressing table or chest top Add that touch of elegance and style to your room Can also be used as a bathroom mirror From the looking glass collection, this Triple Mirror is hinged and finished with silver gloss paint, and has an ornate heading and decoration on each of the 3 mirrors. Made from wood and resin, it would grace a dressing table or when placed on a chest. Its dimensions are 75 cm x 55 cm (width x height). Additional information Colour: Silver Material(s): Resin 75cm x 55cm (width x height) 29.5inch x 21.7inch (width x height)