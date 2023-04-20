IMAGE Skincare

Ormedic Ph Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, Sheer Pink

Replenishing formula with avocado oil and vitamin E instantly soothes dry lips Product Description A subtly tinted lip moisturizer that rapidly infuses lips with soothing hydration while improving the appearance and volume of lip contours. It diminishes fine lines and contains an age-defying complex that supports collagen in the lips, so they look naturally firm and full. Brand Story IMAGE Skincare is a clean and professional line backed by clinical results. Created by an esthetician, formulated by Dr. Marc Ronert, a plastic surgeon, and represented by a network of 20,000 skincare professionals.