Orly

Orly X Lisa Frank Confetti Topper – Hits The Spot

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Every mani will hit the spot with ORLY x Lisa Frank Hits the Spot sparkling confetti polish. This unique shade can be worn alone or paired with your Lisa Frank trios for a manicure sent from rainbow heaven. Benefits Vegan Formulated without harmful ingredients Features Genius Brush for easy, flawless application Patented Gripper Cap with sleek ergonomic design for easy opening and a soft grip Formulated Without Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Toluene Formaldehyde Formaldehyde Resin Camphor Hydroquinone Monomethyl Ether (MEHQ) / Hydroquinone (HQ) Gluten Parabens Ethyl Tosylamide Xylene Methylisothiazolinone (MIT) Animal-Derived Ingredients