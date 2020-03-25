Orly

Orly No Bite Nail Bite Deterrant – .6 Fl Oz

Break the nail biting habit for good with ORLY No Bite Nail Bite Deterrent. This bitter flavored deterrent is sure to discourage nail biting. ORLY No Bite can be applied to bare nails or over manicured nails, so you don't have to suffer without style while using this product. It is easy ro use, simply apply No Bite to the entire nail surface to discourage nail biting and re-apply as necessary. Best practice is to work from the center of the nail outward and cap the end of the nail last.